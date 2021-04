🎬 | Human challenge trial launched to study immune response to #COVID19.

Though the virus has now been active for a year, the trial aims to find out what happens when people who have already had COVID-19 are infected for a second time.

Prof Helen McShane explains more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YbrjsXZLsh

— University of Oxford (@UniofOxford) April 19, 2021